Royce & Associates LP Acquires 52,758 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of American Superconductor worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 632,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,720 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

