Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of ArcBest worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,712 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

