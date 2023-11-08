Royce & Associates LP Buys 17,500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $857.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.84.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

