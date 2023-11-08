Royce & Associates LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Impinj Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at $181,294,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 13,589 shares worth $814,767. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.