Royce & Associates LP Buys 50,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.12% of MasTec worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 54.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

