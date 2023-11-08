Royce & Associates LP Has $10.28 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of JFrog worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,143,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,143,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,032 shares of company stock worth $6,596,867 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Trading Down 4.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

