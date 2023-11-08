Royce & Associates LP Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Timken worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,168 shares of company stock worth $5,926,337. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.