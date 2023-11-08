Royce & Associates LP Has $11.83 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Ferroglobe worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,697 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 42.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after buying an additional 1,352,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $835.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

