Royce & Associates LP Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,560 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,336,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,407. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

