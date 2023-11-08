Royce & Associates LP Has $9.95 Million Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Duncan Bates acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Robert Duncan Bates purchased 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,116,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,264,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,117 shares of company stock worth $4,869,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

