Royce & Associates LP Purchases 225,095 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,095 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.