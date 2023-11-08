Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,658 shares of company stock worth $11,889,637. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $218.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

