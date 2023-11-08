Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

