Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

