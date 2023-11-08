Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.60% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 72.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

