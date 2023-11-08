Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,760 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Ryerson worth $28,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Trading Up 0.2 %

Ryerson stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $977.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,716.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.