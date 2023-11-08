Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

