Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,019 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.