Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $18,722,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 672,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

