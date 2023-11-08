Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

