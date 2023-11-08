Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

