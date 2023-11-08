SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 198.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 222,201 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 61.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDA stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

