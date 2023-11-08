Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Tops $782.60

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $10.29 million and $782.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00148211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00340399 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $780.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.