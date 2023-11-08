SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $6,846,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $328,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.