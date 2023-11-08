Sepio Capital LP Acquires 32,821 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

CALF opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

