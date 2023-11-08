Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,516 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

