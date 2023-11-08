Sepio Capital LP Buys 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $384.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $312.64 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,838 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

