Sepio Capital LP Buys 57,801 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 213.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

