Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.46. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $564.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

