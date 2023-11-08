Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

