Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
