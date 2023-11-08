Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,820 shares of company stock worth $36,744,427. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.