Sepio Capital LP Has $1.64 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NVS opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

