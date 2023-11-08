Sepio Capital LP Has $1.94 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

