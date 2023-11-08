Sepio Capital LP Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

