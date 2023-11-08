Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $144.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

