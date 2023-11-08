Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.