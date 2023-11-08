Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.30% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,507,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

