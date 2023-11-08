Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $264.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

