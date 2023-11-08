Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,155 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Profile



Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

