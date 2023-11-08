Sepio Capital LP Sells 180 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,245,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,541,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,245,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,541,806.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,503 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $265.04.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

