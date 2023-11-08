Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,592 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

