Sepio Capital LP Sells 281 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

