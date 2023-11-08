SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SFL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
SFL Stock Performance
Shares of SFL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
SFL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.05%.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SFL
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.