Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

