Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

