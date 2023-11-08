Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,940 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Simulations Plus worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.25 million, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.