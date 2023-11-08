SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $299.16 million and $44.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.53 or 1.00016597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23925489 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $50,032,340.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

