SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.39% of SiTime worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

SiTime Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $649,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $649,529.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

