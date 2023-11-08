SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 3,409,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 664,723 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

