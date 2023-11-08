Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA opened at $267.21 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.